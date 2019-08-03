Breaking News Emails
A gunman opened fire Saturday in a Walmart and around a nearby shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, leaving 20 people dead and 26 injured, and prompting calls for urgent blood donations for the wounded, law enforcement officials said.
Employees and shoppers described scenes of confusion and fear as they realized the sudden loud noises they heard were not boxes being dropped or construction but gunshots.
One suspect was in custody, officials said. Law enforcement sources say police identified the suspect as Patrick Crusius, 21, from the Dallas area. Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Department said no shots were fired by law enforcement.
Multiple senior law enforcement officials believe Crusius posted a screed online just prior to the attack. They say investigators are examining a posting they suspect is from him but that they have not officially confirmed it.
The sources said it was too soon to draw any motives from the posting.
A second person was also taken into custody, but it was not immediately known what role, if any, the person played in the shooting, sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News.
What we know so far:
- The shooting took place in a Walmart and around the nearby Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.
- Police received their first calls on the incident slightly past 10 a.m. local time.
- At least 19 people were killed and 40 injured.
- Police put out an urgent call for blood donations in light of the high number of injuries.
- One male suspect is in custody, along with a second person whose suspected role in the shooting was not immediately known.
Close to the Mexican border, the retail area around the Cielo Vista Mall is a popular shopping destination for people on both sides of the dividing line, as evidenced by the Texas and Mexican license plates in the parking lots, although the crackdown at the border has cut down on some of that consumer traffic.
In several tweets, police initially urged people to stay away from the area, but by 1 p.m. said there was no imminent threat.
A Walmart employee told NBC affiliate KTSM in El Paso that she was working by the self-checkout when gunshots rang out. The employee, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, Leslie, said she initially thought boxes had been dropped.
“I thought it was just like loud boxes being dropped or something, until they got closer and closer,” she said. "That’s when I looked at my co-worker, and we looked at each other like shocked and scared.”
“I got all the people that I could, I even found a little girl that was missing from her parents, and I got her, too. I tried to get as many people as I could out,” the Walmart worker said.
Adriana Quezada, 39, was in the store with her two children when the shooting began.
"I heard the shots but I thought they were hits, like roof construction,"she told the Associated Press.
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Walmart said it was "in shock."
"We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders," a statement posted on Twitter read. "We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate."
Authorities on Saturday asked for those who want to help to consider going to area blood donation centers.
"Blood needed urgently," El Paso police tweeted. "Multiple injured transported to various hospitals."
A University Medical Center of El Paso spokesman said the victims had been taken to different hospitals. University Medical Center received at least 12 victims, many with "level one" injuries, which is the most serious level, spokesman Ryan Mielke said.
He said two children, ages 2 and 9,were taken to El Paso Children's Hospital and their conditions were stabilized.
At another hospital, Del Sol Medical Center, an official said 11 victims ranging in age from 35 to 82 years old had been transported there.
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon about the "terrible shootings."
The city's mayor and other public officials also responded.
"Our hearts go out to those who have been injured and the families of those who may have been killed," El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said during an interview with KTSM.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is headed to El Paso.
“While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families,” Abbott said in a statement.
Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, was an hour into a town hall meeting at Coronado High School 15 miles from the mall, when she abruptly had to end the event because of the shooting.
“You all, I am so sorry,” she said. “There is an active shooter. We are going to need to clear the event.”
The crowd gasped in response and began to move, according to the congresswoman’s Facebook Live video.
“We’ve been asked by law enforcement to just send everybody home,” she said.
A reunification site for families of possible victims was set up at a local school.
El Paso Community College said in a tweet that all of its campuses have been evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."
Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke of El Paso urged residents in El Paso to "stay safe."
"Truly heartbreaking," he wrote in a tweet. "Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates."
The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene to assist the El Paso Police Department.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.