A woman was kidnapped and reportedly thrown off a bridge after witnessing a murder.

Two people were shot at a property in Scott, Arkansas, early Christmas morning, authorities said.

Deputies arriving at the scene found that one victim had died from his wounds and that a woman was missing from the residence, according the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office. Investigators issued a statewide bulletin for the woman.

Local station KATV reported that Little Rock Police found her in neighboring Pulaski County. According to a police report, the woman said she was thrown off a bridge into the river and then swam to shore. NBC News could not independently verify those details early Thursday.

Richard Gilliam and Deymon Webb Lonoke County Sheriff's Office

The woman told investigators she witnessed a shooting at the home she was taken from, the Associated Press reported. It added that she was hospitalized for hypothermia.

Richard Gilliam, 33, from Little Rock was taken into custody and has been charged with capital murder, kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit capital murder and aggravated residential burglary.

He is due back in court next on Feb. 20.

A second suspect, Deymon Webb, 28, turned himself in on Wednesday night, the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man who was fatally shot was identified as 49-year-old Arlin Wayne Nugent.