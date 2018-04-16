Barbara Bush won't seek more medical treatment after hospitalizations

"It will not surprise those who know here that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others," the statement said.

"She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

In a statement, the White House said the "President's and First Lady's prayers are with all of the Bush Family during this time."

Bush was briefly hospitalized last year for bronchitis. George H.W. Bush, who has a form of Parkinson's disease and has suffered from respiratory difficulties, spent two weeks at Houston Methodist Hospital last year during a bout with pneumonia.

The Bushes celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary earlier this year. They are the longest-married couple in presidential history.

Prayers going up for a woman of great faith, great strength, and an unwavering love of country. Our country is better because of former First Lady Barbara Bush ️ pic.twitter.com/pewdIu2hjr — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) April 15, 2018

As always, Barbara Bush is a comfort to her friends & family teaching us all how to live full of faith, love & humor. Praying that she is comfortable & send love to President Bush & their family. https://t.co/Y02uohVFyD — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 15, 2018

First Lady Barbara Bush has touched lives around the world with her faith, grace, and humor. Sending my thoughts to the entire Bush family. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) April 15, 2018