Baton Rouge police fire officer who killed Alton Sterling

Michael Adams, a lawyer for the Sterling family, said one family member received a notification about the release of the videos. She collapsed right after she watched it. "Every time they see this footage they relive it," he said.

According to the report, Salamoni discharged six rounds while Lake did not fire his weapon.

Paul said Lake tried to de-escalate the situation, following standard procedure. Salamoni, however, violated police rules against use of force and temper.

"I hope that it brings closure," Paul said of his decision. "I hope that it begins healing. We are moving forward as a police department."

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced earlier this week that he would not pursue charges against the two police officers. That decision came 11 months after the U.S. Justice Department said it would not pursue federal civil rights charges in Sterling’s July 2016 death.

Landry, who is a former police officer, said there was not enough evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the case, and investigators found that Salamoni and Lake’s actions were “reasonable and justified.”

Alton Sterling was killed during an altercation in Baton Rouge on July 5, 2016. WVLA-TV

Sterling’s death in July 2016 caused outrage across the country and sparked multiple days of national protests. It occurred the day before to another police shooting of a black man, which killed Philando Castile in Minnesota.

Cellphone video taken by a witness at the scene and shared on social media shows Sterling pinned to the ground by two officers.

The officers have said Sterling refused to comply with their orders and was shocked with a Taser gun twice, to no avail. Salamoni said he believed that Sterling was reaching for a gun in his pocket and shot him three times in the chest. When Sterling sat up, he shot him three additional times in the back.

Sterling died in the parking lot outside the store. Lake and Salamoni were placed on administrative leave shortly after the deadly altercation.