Newly released video from the police raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment that led to her killing shows the moments after one of the officers was shot in the leg.

The 44-second video was released on Twitter on Thursday night by the attorney for police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly.

"This is the raw video of Louisville officer Sgt. John Mattingly shortly after Kenneth Walker shot him," lawyer Todd McMurtry said in the tweet. "They called him a 'murderer,' when all he did was defend himself."

In the footage, Mattingly is seen on the ground after he was shot.

"Put him in the car," a person, believed to be a police officer, is heard saying in the video. Officers then carry Mattingly and put him on the trunk of a car.

"Cover him. Let's go," the person believed to be an officer is heard saying. "Cover me."

NBC affiliate WAVE 3 in Louisville said the video was taken from an officer's body camera and that it starts after police had applied a tourniquet to Mattingly’s leg.

McMurtry told NBC News on Friday that he obtained the video from his client and released it because he thinks it's "important for people to understand what happened to Jon Mattingly.”

He said he is representing Mattingly in regard to "claims for defamation and slander related to people calling him a murderer."

The posting of the video comes two days after a grand jury declined to charge any officers in Taylor's killing during the March 13 raid. Only one officer was indicted, former detective Brett Hankison, on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment for gunshots that hit a neighboring apartment.

Police had a no-knock warrant for the raid at the home of Taylor, 26, an emergency medical technician. The officers, who broke down Taylor's door, were seeking evidence in a narcotics investigation. The target of the probe did not live at the location.

Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, fired a shot at the front door, striking Mattingly, according to police. Walker, who had a license to carry firearms, has said he believed it was a home invasion.

Police and one witness have said that officers announced themselves before entering the apartment, according to state Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Walker has said he and Taylor never heard anyone say "police."

Attorney Kent Wicker, who represented Mattingly in the Taylor criminal case, declined to comment on the video.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and the attorney general could not immediately be reached Friday.

The police department has previously said that the shooting was not captured on video because some officers with the criminal interdiction division, which executed the search warrant at Taylor's home, do not wear body cameras.

Cameron made similar comments Wednesday when he said that there is no video of the officers attempting to execute the warrant.

"The video footage begins at the point that area patrol officers arrive at the location," he said. "Therefore, the sequence of events from March 13 had to be pieced together through evidence — 911 calls, police radio traffic, and interviews."