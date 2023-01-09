California is bracing for a "parade of cyclones," forecasters warned Monday morning, as more than 110,000 utility customers woke up without power after torrential downpours and high winds hammered the northern part of the state over the weekend.
Two "major episodes" of heavy rain and mountain snow were expected to hit California in rapid succession over Monday and Tuesday, with multiple cyclones barreling towards the state, the National Weather Service warned.
Two of the more "energetic and moisture-laden parade of cyclones" were "aiming directly for California," it said.
Heavy rains Monday could result in rainfall totals as high as 3 to 5 inches near the coast, the weather service said. A second episode is expected to swiftly follow Tuesday, resulting in slightly less heavy amounts, but impacting areas further south into southern California, it said.
The cumulative effect of the rainfall is expected to cause flooding, including "rapid water rises, mudslides and the potential for major river flooding," the weather service warned.
On Sunday night, the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services ordered residents in unincorporated Wilton, which has a population of more than 6,200, to evacuate immediately.
“Flooding is imminent,” the order said. “Out of an abundance of caution, residents must leave now before roads become impassable. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area.”
The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services also warned of strong winds in the Wilton community, southeast of the city of Sacramento.
Santa Cruz County officials issued an evacuation warning for certain areas, noting that heavy rains and runoff were expected starting Sunday evening through Tuesday. Residents in low-lying areas were told they should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground.
The warnings come as California continues to grapple with deadly severe weather. At least six people have died since New Year’s weekend, including a toddler killed after a fallen redwood tree crushed a mobile home in Northern California.
California toddler killed after tree crashes down on homeJan. 6, 202301:54
More than 100,000 utility customers in California were also left without power Sunday evening after torrential downpours and high winds battered the northern part of the state.
As of early Monday morning, the number had grown to more than 111,500 utility customers without power, according to online outage tracker PowerOutage.us.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday as California was pounded by heavy rain and snow, causing flooding across the state. The declaration allows local jurisdictions and state agencies to respond to the changing weather more quickly.
Climate change has made extreme precipitation in California twice as likely, with extreme weather predicted to generate 200% to 400% of surface runoff, rainwater that cannot be absorbed by soil, by the end of the century, according to research by the UCLA environment and sustainability department.
Wade Crawford, the state secretary of natural resources, said on Sunday that January’s weather has been “supercharged by climate change.”
Over the coming days, the Sierra Nevada is expected to see heavy snow exceeding 6 feet across higher elevations before snowfall winds down Wednesday morning, according to the weather service.
Extremely heavy snow and intense snowfall rates in higher terrain parts of the Sierra Nevada are expected to make travel very dangerous and potentially impossible at times, it said, warning drivers to prepare for possible road closures.
Accumulating snow could also increase the threat of avalanches and put a strain on infrastructure, while gusty winds could lead to downed trees and further power outages in the state, it said.
“Residents and visitors across this region are advised to check their local forecast, never drive across flooded roadways (Turn Around Don’t Drown!), and have both an emergency kit and evacuation plan in place,” the weather service said.