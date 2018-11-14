Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Nigel Chiwaya, Jeremia Kimelman and Joe Murphy

The wildfires ravaging California, which includes the most destructive and deadly in the state's history, together cover hundreds of thousands of acres. That’s a size larger than all but a handful of U.S. cities.

To get a sense of the scale of the wildfires, use the map below to compare each blaze to any of the 1,000 most-populous cities or towns in the U.S.