Harvey Weinstein at Rikers Island after undergoing medical procedure for heart

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is in custody at Rikers Island jail on Thursday after recovering from heart issues at a New York City hospital.
Weinstein, 67, was moved to the jail's infirmary unit Thursday after undergoing a medical procedure at Bellevue Hospital. He was cleared for transfer by doctors who had to clear a heart blockage, Weinstein's publicist Juda Englemayer confirmed to NBC News.
As he was being transported from the courthouse to jail following his conviction, the disgraced movie mogul was rerouted to Bellevue Hospital on Feb. 24 over high blood pressure and heart palpitations, his attorney Donna Rotunno told NBC News at the time.
Weinstein will be held at Rikers until his sentencing hearing on Mach 11.
He was convicted last week of third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley, a former "Project Runway" production assistant.
The jury found him not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault, which each carried a sentence of up to life in prison. He was also acquitted on a count of first-degree rape against Mann.
In all, more than 80 women have accused the Oscar-winning producer of sexual assault and harassment going back decades.