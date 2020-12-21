Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii, residents asked to stay indoors

Hawaii residents on the Big Island were asked to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano erupted Sunday evening in an explosion that sent a plume of ash into the sky.

The explosion came at the Halemaumau Crater after a series of weak earthquakes, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake followed shortly after the eruption, the agency said.

The agency added that significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

As of Tuesday morning, the USGS said all lava at the crater was contained, and no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Lava is cascaded into the summit water lake, boiling off the water and forming a new lava lake. The northern fissure, pictured, was producing the tallest lava fountain at roughly 50 m (165 ft), and all lava was contained within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea caldera. pic.twitter.com/4uEEL7qxOT — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020

The National Weather Service in Hawaii issued an advisory warning asking residents to stay indoors to avoid potential ash exposure. The eruption was easing with just a “low-level steam cloud lingering” around the crater, according to the agency.

Kilauea erupted in a May 2018 explosion that devastated and destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands to flee.