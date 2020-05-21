Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery's shooting death on video arrested, charged with murder

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Georgia man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery was arrested Thursday for murder and attempted false imprisonment, authorities said.

William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, is the third person to be arrested in the Feb. 23 death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested earlier this month after the video of Arbery’s fatal shooting was released. The McMichaels have said they believed Arbery was a burglary suspect.

Arbery’s family has said he was going for a run when he was shot to death in the coastal city of Brunswick.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.