Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates say his loss is 'utterly devastating'

Matthew Perry's "Friends" cast mates on Monday called his death "an unfathomable loss" that has left them "utterly devastated."

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said in a joint statement.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able," they group continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The actor died Saturday of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, home at the age of 54, a representative for the actor and a law enforcement source told NBC News.

A 911 call came in at 4:07 p.m. local time and was treated as a water rescue, a law enforcement source said. The sources emphasized that the case was a death investigation with no signs of foul play.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Sunday deferred finding a cause of death.

The beloved actor was known for his zingy one liners and comedic timing in his role as Chandler Bing on the long-running 90s sitcom "Friends" as well as for his vulnerability in sharing his battle alcohol and opioid addiction.

Last year, he released his memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” detailing his addiction journey, rehab, and a near-death experience in 2019 after his colon burst as a result of his use of opioids.

In an interview with the “Q with the Tom Power podcast” last year to promote his memoir, Perry said he didn’t want to be remembered for his "Friends" legacy after his death.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can’t stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it, and I’ve said this for a long time: When I die, I don’t want "Friends" to be the first thing that’s mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that,” Perry said.