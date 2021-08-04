Meghan celebrates 40th birthday by launching mentorship for women re-entering workforce

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her 40th birthday by asking activists, athletes and celebrities from around the world to spend 40 minutes mentoring women re-entering the workforce — making her first public appearance since giving birth in June.

In a video with actor Melissa McCarthy sharing the announcement Wednesday morning, Meghan said the mentorship, known as "40X40," would encourage people to help women "regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is joined by her beagle Guy as she launches the "40x40" campaign to celebrate her 40th birthday. Archewell

"Because I'm turning 40, I'm asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce," Meghan said. "And I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to some act of service, we can create a ripple effect."

Among those who committed to giving 40 minutes of their time were singer Adele, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, professor Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and feminist activist Gloria Steinem.

The effort was launched, in part, to combat the outsized impact of the pandemic on women. In the U.S., nearly 2.4 million women have exited the workforce, compared with less than 1.8 million men who left between February 2020 to February 2021, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.