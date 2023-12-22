JACKSON, Miss. — The last thing Sherita Harris remembers before a bullet tore into the back of her head is a friend saying the police were pulling them over.

She woke up in the hospital three days later, her face swollen and mangled.

More than a year has passed since the Aug. 14, 2022, shooting. Harris says she struggles to see, to hear, to eat, to mother her children. At a news conference Wednesday announcing a $3 million lawsuit against Mississippi authorities, Harris said she still doesn’t understand what happened.

“Why did I get shot?” Harris asked through tears. “This changed my life forever. I can never be me, so money don’t cover it.”

Her search for answers and accountability led her to file the lawsuit in federal court in Jackson against the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Capitol Police and two officers involved in a traffic stop that erupted into gunfire and injured her.

Harris was a passenger in a car the officers tried to pull over in downtown Jackson that August night, the lawsuit states. Harris’ lawsuit accuses both officers of excessive force and says they had a duty to avoid “shooting blindly into a moving vehicle.” They should have known, the lawsuit states, that it was unsafe and violated the Capitol Police’s policies.

Police accuse Harris’ friend and the vehicle’s driver, who faces charges of fleeing and aggravated assault on police officers, of opening fire first, records show. Police have not said whether any of their bullets struck Harris, who has not been charged with a crime. Her friend said in interviews with NBC News that he was not armed and police beat him during his arrest.

The state Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that it had recently received a report from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation on the shooting and is reviewing it.

The shooting was the first of four involving the Capitol Police in the first six months of a new deployment in Jackson to help the understaffed city police department crack down on car thefts, drug trafficking and street violence. In addition to Harris’ shooting, two more remain under investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office, including one in which a young father was killed. The Attorney General’s office has already deemed one of the shootings to be justified — that of a woman lying in bed injured by an errant bullet fired by an officer chasing a suspected car thief.

Sean Tindell, the commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Capitol Police, declined through a spokesperson to answer specific questions about Harris’ shooting on Wednesday, citing the pending lawsuit.

In a June interview with NBC News, Tindell said his agency is “constantly trying to improve” the way officers respond to high-stress situations. If any officer “unjustly attacked any suspect or any citizen, I’ll demand accountability not only from a personnel standpoint, but if there was a criminal action that occurred, that the appropriate charges be filed,” Tindell said.

He also said that “when officers believe they’re being fired upon with a firearm, their emotions are going to be high, and the way they’re going to react is most likely different than they would in a typical arrest. I think all those factors have to be taken into consideration.”

The two officers involved in the Harris shooting had been hired by the Capitol Police less than a month earlier, personnel records show. The officers were allowed to return to active duty while the investigation was pending, Tindell said.

Harris, meanwhile, says the experience has left her damaged and ashamed.

“I didn’t even get an apology,” she said Wednesday. “Do I matter?”