New Jersey 'relationship strategist' charged in Capitol riot after tweeting he was there

A self-described “dating and relationship strategist” from New Jersey was charged Thursday for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot after posting multiple videos to Twitter admitting he was there.

Patrick Stedman, 32, is facing one count each of unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The New Jersey native was brought to the FBI’s attention after former classmates from college and high school submitted tips based on his tweets.

Pat Stedman. Obtained by FBI

Classmates were “one hundred percent” certain that the tweets from @Pat_Stedman were from Stedman, with one tipster telling the FBI they believed Stedman still lived with his parents. The tips said Stedman posted a video of him “storming the Capital, then bragging about if after.”

The bio on the Twitter account describes Stedman as a "Dating + Relationship Strategist" who can "read people like books & help them change their story." There is also a link to sign up for daily emails "on sex and female psychology."

The account posted videos from the Capitol on Jan. 6, one showing a group of people “where they were breaking into the main area of Congress,” according to the complaint.

NBC News reviewed the @Pat_Stedmen account and the tweets noted by the FBI in the criminal complaint. The tweets expressed criticism of the “mainstream media” for its characterization of the riot, made unfounded claims that the rioters were anti-fascists rather than Donald Trump supporters and described politicians as criminals.

“I touched no one and destroyed zero property,” one tweet read. “Cops let us go through - thousands of us. Ever heard of citizen journalism?”

Another tweet from Jan. 9 stated that those outside of the group of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building would have to “kill us all.” “Do your worst. We are armed and ready. Every one us you drop will convert another 5 to the cause,” the tweet read. “This is a revolution. Better give up now. We outnumber you and will outlast you.”

In a Periscope livestream on Wednesday, Stedman called President Joe Biden’s inauguration a “communist takeover” of the country. He claimed QAnon conspiracy theories “woke up” so many people and denounced the idea that QAnon supporters fell for a fraud, because they “did more good than harm.”

“Which is why I’m not going to apologize for anything I’ve done over the last 10 months. Why would I apologize for it?”

FBI agents matched Stedman’s driver’s license photo with videos where Stedman introduced himself by name and discussed the details of being inside the Capitol, including sitting in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the complaint.

The riot on Jan. 6 occurred after a mob of Trump supporters who had just attended a rally in Washington, D.C. —where the former president had spoken — stormed the U.S. Capitol and briefly delayed Congress' acceptance of Electoral College votes that formalized the victory of President Joe Biden. The violence resulted in the death of five people.

Stedman was set to have a virtual appearance with the District Court of New Jersey on Thursday afternoon. Court documents were not immediately available for Stedman.

A phone call to Stedman was not immediately returned Thursday.