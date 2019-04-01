Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 1, 2019, 10:18 AM GMT By Yuliya Talmazan

Tributes for rapper Nipsey Hussle poured in after the Grammy-nominated performer was gunned down in broad daylight outside his clothing store in Los Angeles.

Singer Pharrell Williams tweeted that Hussle was "about something positive."

"Because of that you inspired millions," he added.

Hussle, an Eritrean-American whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was raised in the Crenshaw neighborhood of south Los Angeles. His debut studio album, "Victory Lap," was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Congresswoman Karen Bass, who represents a district that includes L.A., tweeted Hussle's legacy "will live forever" in Crenshaw.

"He loved his community and it showed," Bass said.

Singer Bruno Mars thanked Hussle for "blessing so many people."

"It was very obvious he had so much more to offer than music," Mars added.

Rapper J. Cole called Hussle, 33, "a legend," saying he admired "what [he] did for the neighborhood."

Rapper Ludacris reacted to Hussle's death on Instagram saying: "Hip hop just lost one of their elite."

A distraught woman walks outside Nipsey Hussle's shop in Los Angeles on Sunday. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images

Police said Hussle was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Marathon Clothing on West Slauson Avenue in south Los Angeles at about 3:25 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two other men were also shot, and a suspect remained at large.

Investigators said it's not clear what the motive for the shooting was.

Recently he developed an interest in technology and community development.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Crisis Response Team confirmed the news on Sunday night, saying, "Today we lost a great musician, Nipsey Hussle." It said it was "consoling and offering support to the family."

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy. L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence," Garcetti tweeted.

Actor Jason Mitchell said in a tweet about preserving Hussle's legacy: "It's our obligation to let the world know who he was and what he stood for. Father, husband, entrepreneur, community leader, humanitarian."

Hussle and two co-owners opened Marathon Clothing in June 2017 as a "smartstore," complete with a smartphone app on which fans could buy exclusive content and products.

Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff said Sunday night that he and Police Chief Michael Moore had been scheduled to meet with Hussle and representatives of Roc Nation, Jay-Z's entertainment agency and production company, on Monday to "talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids."

NBA team Los Angeles Lakers posted an image of Hussle wearing the team's jersey with a caption: "Artist. Activist. Angeleno. L.A. mourns the loss of one of our own, Nipsey Hussle."

Just a couple of hours before the shooting, Hussle had tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Hussle and the actor Lauren London were the parents of a 2½-year-old child; Hussle had other children from previous relationships, as well.

Hussle had been long associated with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, one of Los Angeles' largest street gangs, which he publicly acknowledged in a 2010 interview with Complex magazine.