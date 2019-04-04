Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 4, 2019, 8:19 PM GMT / Updated April 4, 2019, 8:29 PM GMT By Andrew Blankstein and Minyvonne Burke

The California man suspected of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle and wounding two others outside the rapper's Los Angeles clothing store was charged Thursday with murder.

Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and held on $7 million bail in connection with the killing on March 31 of the Grammy-nominated rapper.

In addition to murder, Holder was also charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hussle, 33, was gunned down in the parking lot of his clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He died at the hospital from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, authorities said.

Two other men were injured in the shooting but survived, according to police.

Eric Holder is wanted for homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Los Angeles Police Department

Holder, a suspected gang member, and Hussle had a personal dispute before the shooting, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said. Holder approached Hussle several times at the store before leaving and returning with a gun, according to Moore, who said investigators do not believe the shooting was gang-related.

Holder fled through a nearby alley after the shooting and got into a waiting vehicle, police said.

He was taken into custody two days later in Bellflower, a city in southeast Los Angeles County, after someone reported seeing a man who matched Holder's description.