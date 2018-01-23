One person was dead and multiple others were wounded Tuesday when gunfire erupted at a Kentucky high school, prompting panicked students to run for their lives.

Marshall County High School in Benton was on lockdown and a suspect was in custody as paramedics tended to the injured and wounded, state police reported.

Meanwhile, teachers and counselors tried to calm terrified students as parents and relatives raced to the scene to collect the kids, who described the chaos in the classrooms when the bullets started flying.

"They were busting down the gates and fences just to get out," Shea Thompson, whose teenage siblings were inside the school when the shooting started, told NBC News.

A helicopter takes off outside a school in Benton, Kentucky, after a shooting. Reuters TV

Junior Greg Rodgers said when he arrived at school he saw students racing out of the building.

"I pulled off to the side of the road because everyone was running to the main road," Rodgers, 17, said. "I asked my friend what was going on and he told me that there was a school shooting. I was shocked. He said that someone had just shot up the school."

Rodgers said the suspect opened fire as students were heading to classes.

"I'm distraught from all of it. I couldn't really focus driving home. I was shaking a lot driving back to my house. I'm still shaking," he said.

Thompson said her 15-year-old brother Shawn, who is a freshman, called her from the school in "a complete panic" around 8:02 a.m.

"He was yelling, 'Someone's shooting! Someone's shooting!," said Thompson, 26, of Benton.

Thompson said her 16-year-old sister Kristin, who is a sophomore, was in the commons area near the cafeteria. She said Kristin told her one of the bullets pierced her friend's backpack but he was not hurt.

Gov. Matt Bevin said the details of what happened are still under investigation.

"Much yet unknown," Bevin wrote in a Tweet. "Please do not speculate or spread hearsay."

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Detective Jody Cash, a public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police, was headed to the scene.

Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018

Benton is a city of about 4,300 in western Kentucky, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee. It is also about 40 miles southeast of West Paducah, Kentucky, where in 1997 a 14-year-old student at Heath High School killed three and wounded five more as they were praying.

The shooting comes just one day after a 15-year-old girl was wounded at Italy High School in Texas after a 16-year-old suspect opened fire inside the cafeteria. No motive in that incident was immediately given.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.