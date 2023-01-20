Attacker killed after shooting 1 person at an Indiana Walmart, police say

Police shot and killed an attacker in a gun battle after he shot a person inside an Indiana Walmart on Thursday, an Evansville police spokesperson said.

The victim, who was shot at the Walmart in Evansville in southern Indiana just before 10 p.m., was alive when officers arrived. Police Sgt. Anna Gray did not have the victim's condition at a briefing for reporters later.

Officers killed the shooter, who fired multiple shots at officers, she said. He was identified only as a male.

“He would shoot at officers and move” inside the store, she said. “It wasn’t contained to just one area inside.”

Police cleared the building, but people fled from the Walmart, and police were not immediately sure whether anyone else was injured.

Gray said police do not know whether the shooting was targeted or random. Investigators are seeking to interview witnesses. She did not know what kind of gun the shooter used.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

Police said the call about a shooting at the store came in at 9:59 p.m. local time (10:59 p.m. ET).

Evansville is a city of around 117,000 in southern Indiana, near the border with Kentucky.