Tom Brady retires, again — but this time ‘for good,’ so he says

Tom Brady has announced yet again that he's retiring, but this time it's "for good."

The star quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared the bombshell news in a video on his Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good,” he said with a nod.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he explained.

“Won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year," Brady said. "So, really, thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

The decision comes after Brady said last February that he’d retire from the NFL, but his time off the field barely lasted 40 days. He reversed that decision in March.

The Buccaneers reposted his video on their social media accounts and shared a photo of him with the caption “Thank you.”

Following the announcement, Brady posted dozens of photos on his Instagram stories depicting moments with his family, teammates in the locker room and his children wearing his jersey.

Messages of support poured in for Brady, revered by many as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, on his social media posts.

Soccer legend David Beckham commented on his Instagram video, “We love you man." Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes commented with three goat emojis with “goat” standing for “Greatest of All Time.”

The news also comes about three months after Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, officially divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Brady and Bündchen, who married in 2009, share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The NFL star also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with Bridget Moynahan.