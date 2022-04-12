Video, photos show chaos in aftermath of Brooklyn subway shooting

Warning: Some of this content is graphic

Harrowing video and images, including a smoke filled train car and panicked passengers rushing out screaming into a station, have emerged in the aftermath of the Brooklyn subway shooting early Tuesday.

At least 10 people were shot and six others were injured in the attack, officials said. Gunfire rang out inside a subway car around 8:26 a.m., the New York Police Department said, and passengers were seen spilling out of the train at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Aftermath from shooting at subway station on 36th Street and 4 Avenue in Brooklyn, N.Y. Armen Armenia via Facebook

A manhunt for the suspect — a man police said was wearing a green construction-type vest — is ongoing.

Video shows the panic that unfolded when a Manhattan-bound N train pulled up to the station with the third car filled with a green-colored smoke. Once the doors open, people are seen spilling out from that smoky car screaming. Some appear to run for the exits and others head onto the train on the opposite side of the platform.

At least two people are seen limping out of that car. One of those men falls to the ground.

Aftermath of subway shooting shows blood on the ground of a subway car. Armen Armenia via Facebook

Photos shared on Facebook show smoke filling the station with dozens of people on the platform, several on the ground.

In one photo, a man is seen laying down next to puddles of blood, just inches away from another man leaning on a pillar with what appears to be a large blood stain on his leg. In the background three people are seen on the ground, one lying down.

One photo shows a pool of blood on the ground of a smoke-filled subway train car.

Another video shows the chaos on the platform moments after people exited the car. Two trains are seen at the platform as a voice on the intercom is heard yelling, "Everybody on the platform get on the train."

There are several that appeared to be injured, others seated on the platform ground. A person is seen helping a limping man onto the ground, placing him next to a man already splayed on the ground.

Another photo, taken by Kay Xie, 31, that appears to be taken from across the N train, shows blood smeared on the platform.

"I was on a D train and they were saying delays due to smoked train at 36 St. ... We were so confused as to what happened as they were being assisted, still only announcement about smoked train," Xie told NBC News. "It was very smoky too, the smell even smelled like gas."

Video from above ground at the scene shows massive police and fire presence at the scene, with sirens blaring and ambulances outside the station.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.