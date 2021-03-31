Widower describes road-rage shooting that killed wife

The widower of a mother of six who was gunned down in what North Carolina officials described as a road rage shooting is speaking out about the traumatic incident.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WGAL, Ryan Eberly described the violent road rage incident thatkilled his wife, Julie Eberly, 47, last week.

"In three minutes, my whole world is turned upside down, and I don’t know why," he said.

"There's a lot of numbness, a lot of raw emotion."

The Pennsylvania couple were driving to Hilton Head, South Carolina for their wedding anniversary when Eberly said he mistakenly cut off a driver on Interstate-95.

"I changed lanes, and a car was coming behind me. I didn’t see that he was going around me. I pushed him to the shoulder mistakenly. As soon as I was able, I gave him room to get back on the highway. No car contact," Eberly told WGAL.

But then, police said last week, the couple's vehicle came close to the suspect's vehicle when Eberly was merging into a lane. That prompted the driver of the other vehicle to move to the passenger's side of the victim's car, roll down his window, and fire "multiple shots into the passenger door," police said.

My wife yelled my name and I asked if she was hit and she said yes," Ryan told WGAL.

"I need as a husband to do everything in my physical power to do whatever I can to bring her justice."

Last week, the Robeson County Sheriff in North Carolina announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect, which was increased to $20,000 on Tuesday when authorities released new images of the suspect's vehicle.

The Robeson County Sheriff described the vehicle as a silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu with North Carolina license plates, tinted windows and chrome trimming around the frames.