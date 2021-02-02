Deadly storm continues to dump snow on Northeast

A major winter storm that has already left multiple people dead continued to pummel parts of the Northeast on Tuesday morning as the historic snowfall forced airports to cancel flights and coronavirus vaccine sites to close.

As of Tuesday morning, the Nor’easter had dumped 16.8 inches of snow on New York City's Central Park; 11.7 inches on Hartford, Connecticut; 6.1 inches on Philadelphia; 4.4 inches on Albany, New York; and 1.2 inches on Boston, according to NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins.

Big Northeast snow totals: Top cities were forecasted well. #Boston and Philly were VERY difficult forecasts. Philly turned out as expected but Boston underachieved with rain & a degree or 2 too warm. pic.twitter.com/RSRVqxpFMO — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) February 2, 2021

Newton, New Jersey, recorded 32 inches, the highest total on the East Coast, he said. Nazareth, Pennsylvania saw 31 inches and Harrison, New York, reported 24.5 inches.

The National Weather Service predicts an additional foot or more could be on the ground in parts of New England by the time the snow finally tapers off in the northernmost states in the coming days. Travel is not recommended as the Weather Service warned of widespread heavy snow, gusty winds and coastal impacts that are not likely to wind down until Thursday.

A number of flights have been canceled, including at LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

"Expect major to extreme impacts across the region from Pennsylvania to Maine, including the Philadelphia, New York, and Boston metro areas," the Weather Service said in a statement Tuesday.

The blizzard-like conditions have forced many states in the region to close coronavirus vaccination sites, delaying much needed vaccines.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said the storm forced the postponement of about 10,000 shots and delayed the state's weekly resupply of vaccines.

A state of emergency imposed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy remained in effect and the state's six mega sites for Covid-19 vaccines were closed as plow operators worked. Vaccination appointments were canceled and rescheduled in Rhode Island and New York, too.

Schools in New York City were closed for a second day on Tuesday and not expected to reopen until Wednesday, officials said.

So far, at least four people have died as a result of the storm.

In Allentown, a 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease died of hypothermia after wandering away from her home, NBC Philadelphia reported. Her body was found four blocks away on Monday morning.

In Adamstown, Maryland, a 64-year-old man died after a recycling services truck he was riding on the back of overturned on an icy roadway around noon Monday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

And two people — a 69-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman — died in Pennsylvania in separate incidents on Sunday, state police said. The 42-year-old woman died in a crash during the snowstorm in Tioga County, and the other 69-year-old crashed in slick conditions during snow in Bucks County.

The Associated Press reported three others, including a married couple in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, were killed after a dispute over snow removal. The suspect was later found dead with what authorities believe was a self-inflicted wound, according to the AP.