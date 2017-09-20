Hurricane Maria, the powerful Category 4 storm that made landfall on Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning, could devastate the U.S. territory and surrounding Caribbean islands.

Puerto Ricans take refuge at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan ahead of Hurricane Maria on Sept. 19. Hector Retamal / AFP - Getty Images

The storm, with winds of up to 155 mph, was pummeling the island — ripping roofs off homes, tearing doors from hinges, and cutting electricity to millions. The expected heavy rain and flooding could be deadly, adding more misery to a region already brutalized by hurricanes Irma and Jose.

Here are the organizations providing urgent relief and essential services:

American Red Cross

The humanitarian organization is sending volunteers and supplies to Puerto Rico. It encourages people to download its mobile apps for emergency preparedness tips and other vital information. It also invites people to donate blood.

Catholic Charities USA

Our prayers are with our brothers & sisters in PR. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to support #HurricaneMaria relief - https://t.co/NsugD52tYY https://t.co/PJfo7BFCVb — CatholicCharitiesUSA (@CCharitiesUSA) September 20, 2017

ConPRmetidos

The Puerto Rico-based nonprofit is accepting donations here. "We anticipate the funds will be used first for immediate needs of food, shelter and water and then transition to long term recovery efforts," the group says.

Dominica Hurricane Maria Relief Fund

The small Caribbean island of Dominica was hit by Maria on Monday night. You can contribute to this crowdfunding effort here.

Global Giving

The crowdfunding nonprofit is raising funds to provide food, clean water, hygiene products and shelter to survivors. The goal: $2 million. You can donate here.

Text MARIA to 80100 to give $10 to our Caribbean Hurricane Maria & Irma Relief Fund. — GlobalGiving (@GlobalGiving) September 19, 2017

Save the Children

How to help #hurricanemaria victims. Recovery process could take months. https://t.co/IgmJ7KWilP via @bustle — Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) September 20, 2017

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

The organization is raising money to help children affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria, as well as the deadly earthquake in Mexico. You can contribute here.