This is how big Australia's wildfires actually are

Compare the burn area of Australia's fires to the 2019 Amazon blazes and the California wildfires.

By Nigel Chiwaya, Jiachuan Wu and Robin Muccari

The wildfires in Australia have burned a massive expanse of land.

Fueled by drought and extreme heat, the bushfires have burned across the country since September, killing 24 people and destroying more than 1,000 homes.

As of Jan. 7, approximately 32,400 square miles, an area of land a little smaller than Indiana, have burned since the blazes began. That’s 5,000 square miles (an area about the size of Connecticut), more than the area of land that burned during 2019’s devastating Amazon rainforest fires and 80 times larger than the total area burned in the 2019 California wildfires.

How large is 32,400 square miles (25.5 million acres)? Use the map below to compare that area to your home town.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.

Image: Jiachuan WuJiachuan Wu

Jiachuan Wu is an interactive journalist at NBC News Digital.

Image: Robin MuccariRobin Muccari

Robin Muccari is a data visualizations and graphics designer for NBC News Digital. 