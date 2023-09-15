This story first appeared on the website of NBC News’ partner Sky News.

DERNA, Libya — The center of the eastern city of Derna is like one big graveyard — a mass of flattened buildings, wrecked lives and upended vehicles amid torn trees.

Huge nine-story buildings have been ripped off their foundations and smothered by volumes of mud.

From where I’m standing, at least three huge bridges in the city center are leveled.

As we walk through the mountains of rubble, boulders and rocks, we have to keep reminding ourselves these were once people’s homes — this was once a street packed with shops and malls. Even the road is now nonexistent.