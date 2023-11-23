Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza hostages won't be released before Friday

What we know
- Israel says no hostages held in Gaza will be released before tomorrow, in what appears to be a delay to its deal with Hamas for a four-day pause in fighting and the release of 150 Palestinians from Israeli jails.
- Israel has vowed to continue its military campaign in Gaza after the pause, saying it will target the south of the Palestinian enclave, where it says Hamas leaders are among the masses who have fled. Israeli bombardment and a lack of shelter, water and food have created a humanitarian crisis in southern Gaza.
- More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with 236 people held hostage in Gaza. The number of hostages has been revised downward to reflect those found dead.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Erin McLaughlin and David Noriega are reporting from the region.
U.N. says more than 1 million displaced Gazans sheltering at its facilities
Nearly 1,037,000 internally displaced persons are sheltering in 156 UNRWA camps across all five governorates of the Gaza Strip, including in the north, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency said.
The latest UNRWA report also indicates that nearly 1.7 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.
The situation of UNRWA refugee camps is dire: On average, around 220 people sheltering in UNRWA schools share a single toilet, and there is one shower unit for every 4,500 people in UNRWA shelters, according to the report.
Looking out over the rubble in Khan Younis
A man looks at the rubble of a house after an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
