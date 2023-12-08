Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. criticizes civilian death toll in Gaza assault

What we know
- As Israel pushes forward with its deadly assault on the southern Gaza Strip, the United States has warned that Israel must "put a premium on civilian protection" while it battles Hamas. In rare criticism of its close ally, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "there does remain a gap between ... the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we're seeing on the ground."
- The Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel into Gaza is set to be reopened in the coming days for inspections of aid trucks, a move seen as a much-needed boost to humanitarian operations in the Palestinian enclave as supplies of food, water and medicine run short.
- The United Nations Security Council will meet today and vote on whether to urge an immediate cease-fire, after Secretary-General António Guterres invoked a rarely used power to warn an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza risked a total breakdown in public order.
- About 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has now surpassed 17,000 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack, with around 140 people still held captive in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Hala Gorani, Hallie Jackson and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Woman and newborn in Gaza displaced in Gaza
Israa Kamal Al-Jumalah is a 28-year-old woman living in Gaza who gave birth to her child the night of the initial cease-fire. Today, as the war continues, Al-Jumalah and her newborn are living in a Gaza hospital for the displaced.
IDF says it hit over 450 sites in Gaza in past day
The Israel Defense Force has said it struck almost 450 targets across Gaza Strip yesterday, adding many targets across Khan Younis in southern Gaza were eliminated.
Some of these targets were killed by unmanned aerial vehicles, it said, adding that IDF troops continue to "locate and destroy underground tunnel shafts, weapons, and additional terror infrastructure."
The IDF's naval forces are also striking targets across central and southern parts of Gaza, it said.
Civilians grieve in southern Gaza as losses continue
A Palestinian woman cries as she collects the body of a loved one outside a hospital morgue in Khan Younis, southern Gaza today.
Israel agrees to open Kerem Shalom border crossing for aid to Gaza, official says
Israel has agreed to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Gaza for screening and inspections of humanitarian aid, a senior U.S. official said.
The opening was agreed to on the request of the U.S., the official said.
The Rafah border crossing into Gaza from Egypt has been allowing aid to enter Gaza in recent weeks, but the larger Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza from Israel has been closed throughout the war.
“This is an important step, and we will continue to be in touch with our Israeli counterparts to ensure it happens,” the U.S. official said.
