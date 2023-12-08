Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. criticizes civilian death toll in Gaza assault

Israa Kamal Al-Jumalah is a 28-year-old woman living in Gaza who gave birth to her child the night of the initial cease-fire. Today, as the war continues, Al-Jumalah and her newborn are living in a Gaza hospital for the displaced.

IDF says it hit over 450 sites in Gaza in past day

The Israel Defense Force has said it struck almost 450 targets across Gaza Strip yesterday, adding many targets across Khan Younis in southern Gaza were eliminated.

Some of these targets were killed by unmanned aerial vehicles, it said, adding that IDF troops continue to "locate and destroy underground tunnel shafts, weapons, and additional terror infrastructure."

The IDF's naval forces are also striking targets across central and southern parts of Gaza, it said.