Israel-Hamas war live updates: Pressure grows in Israel for another deal to release remaining hostages

What we know
- The killing by the IDF of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, is leading to increasing pressure for another round of negotiations between Israel and Hamas to release the remaining hostages over continuing the full-scale offensive in Gaza. The killings have fueled rising Israeli anger at the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war in Gaza.
- Netanyahu said late yesterday that he is open to negotiations, even as the IDF advanced its military operations into Sunday.
- In a statement, Hamas said that it would not conduct negotiations until Israel stopped its assault on Palestinians "once and for all." It has conveyed this position to Qatar, which mediated the hostage-for-prisoner swap and cease-fire late last month.
- Israel is continuing its air and ground offensive across Gaza, even as the enclave enters its fourth day of a communications blackout that is isolating Gazans from the outside world and hampering aid and rescue efforts. Ongoing hostilities have plunged the people into a deepening humanitarian crisis, with nowhere to go for safety.
- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin embarked on a tour of the Middle East this weekend, with stops scheduled in Israel, Qatar and Bahrain. He plans to discuss the “eventual cessation of high-intensity ground operations and airstrikes” with Israel, reiterating a U.S. push to the end ground hostilities.
- More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed, with 70% of them women and children, according to the territory's health officials. The vast majority of its 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starvation amid an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
- Israeli military officials say 116 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized by Hamas on Oct. 7.
Ambulance crews blocked by a tank from treating injured, Red Crescent says
One person died at Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, after an Israeli tank blocked a convoy of ambulance from entering the camp, according to a video posted by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society on X this morning.
The IDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hamas demands Israel cease ‘aggression’ before more hostage release deals
Hamas said it would not conduct more negotiations around hostage exchanges unless Israel stopped its offensive in Gaza.
The group issued the statement on Telegram, saying its stance has been conveyed to all mediators.
“Hamas reaffirms its stance not to conduct any negotiations to exchange prisoners" until Israel stopped its assault on Palestinians, "once and for all,” the group said.
The statement comes after the mistaken killings of three Israeli hostages by the Israeli military promted renewed calls in Israel for the release of the roughly 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.
TEL AVIV — Thousands of people rallied in Tel Aviv today to call for the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas militants.
Some of the rallygoers included family members of hostages, who demanded that the Israeli government do more to bring their loved ones home.
“The Israeli families believe that the Israeli government needs to put an offer on the table today and not wait for an offer to come from Hamas, from Qatar or even from the United States,” said Ruby Chen, the father of 19-year-old Itay Chen, who was taken hostage by Hamas. “The Israeli needs to take the initiative and put an offer on the table.”
Hamas says Israel is ‘gambling with the lives of its soldiers’
Hamas released a statement following the death of three hostages mistakenly killed by the Israel Defense Forces, saying Israel is “gambling with the lives of its soldiers captured by the resistance.”
Hamas compared the killing to the “blatant criminal behavior” that Israel “continues to practice against its captives in Gaza.”
Brother of American Israeli held captive says hostage deal must be priority
TEL AVIV — Lee Siegel, 71, normally likes to keep to himself, but in the weeks since his brother was taken hostage by Hamas, he has become an activist, joining thousands of people tonight in calling on the Israeli government to do more to see those still held captive released.
Keith Siegel, 64, and his wife, Aviva Siegel, 62, were taken hostage from their home on the Kibbutz Kfar Aza together on Oct. 7. Aviva Siegel was released several weeks ago, but Keith Siegel, who is an American Israeli dual national, remains held captive.
Siegel said his sister-in-law had described harrowing conditions during her time in captivity. Held both above and below ground, she said there were times when it was “very, very difficult to breathe” while underground. Food, mainly pitas and rice, and water were at times scarce, and she lost about 22 pounds, he said. She also described hostages being “physically intimidated and hurt,” but Siegel said she didn’t elaborate.
Siegel said he wanted the Israeli government to make negotiating a hostage deal a priority. He said he believes hostages, including his brother, will only be released “when there is not violence.”
