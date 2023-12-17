Israel-Hamas war live updates: Pressure grows in Israel for another deal to release remaining hostages

Ambulance crews blocked by a tank from treating injured, Red Crescent says One person died at Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, after an Israeli tank blocked a convoy of ambulance from entering the camp, according to a video posted by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society on X this morning. The IDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Share this -





Hamas demands Israel cease 'aggression' before more hostage release deals Hamas said it would not conduct more negotiations around hostage exchanges unless Israel stopped its offensive in Gaza. The group issued the statement on Telegram, saying its stance has been conveyed to all mediators. "Hamas reaffirms its stance not to conduct any negotiations to exchange prisoners" until Israel stopped its assault on Palestinians, "once and for all," the group said. The statement comes after the mistaken killings of three Israeli hostages by the Israeli military promted renewed calls in Israel for the release of the roughly 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.





TEL AVIV — Thousands of people rallied in Tel Aviv today to call for the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas militants. Some of the rallygoers included family members of hostages, who demanded that the Israeli government do more to bring their loved ones home. "The Israeli families believe that the Israeli government needs to put an offer on the table today and not wait for an offer to come from Hamas, from Qatar or even from the United States," said Ruby Chen, the father of 19-year-old Itay Chen, who was taken hostage by Hamas. "The Israeli needs to take the initiative and put an offer on the table."





Hamas says Israel is 'gambling with the lives of its soldiers' Hamas released a statement following the death of three hostages mistakenly killed by the Israel Defense Forces, saying Israel is "gambling with the lives of its soldiers captured by the resistance." Hamas compared the killing to the "blatant criminal behavior" that Israel "continues to practice against its captives in Gaza."





