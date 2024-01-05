Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel lays out plans for next stage of Gaza conflict

What we know
- Israel's defense minister has outlined plans for the next stage of the war in Gaza, including a more targeted approach in the north and a sustained fight in the south, where Hamas leaders and Israeli hostages are thought to be but where masses of civilians fled at Israel's urging. Yoav Gallant also laid out a vision for the Palestinian enclave after the current war that would see neither Israel nor the militant group rule the strip while the U.S. and others oversee rebuilding.
- The plans come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in the Middle East, with pressure building on Israel to ease its assault and allow more aid in for civilians facing desperate conditions under bombardment.
- Fears are also mounting of escalation with Iran-backed groups across the region. A U.S. strike killed a militia commander in Baghdad yesterday and Yemen's Houthi rebels used a sea drone packed with explosives in the Red Sea, a new tactic and continued aggression in defiance of a 'final' international warning.
- More than 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 55,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 170 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Matt Bradley, Ali Arouzi and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
‘Empathetic distress’: Exploring empathy’s limits in times of crisis
Adam Grant, a Wharton School professor, joined Morning Joe to discuss his new op-ed on the emotional impact of ongoing conflicts, like Israel’s war with Hamas.
“Empathy is in some ways a renewable resource, but it can be drained very quickly,” Grant said, explaining how continuous exposure to global crises can lead to “empathetic distress,” causing people to feel overwhelmed and helpless.
Grant differentiates between empathy and compassion, suggesting compassion as a healthier, more sustainable response.
Israeli defense minister outlines plans for war's next phase
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s office released a brief document detailing some of the framework envisioned for “phase 3” of the war, as well as what would happen in post-war Gaza.
According to the document, the third phase of war will focus on “the erosion of remaining terror hotspots in the area.” In north Gaza, that will include raids and special operations, while in the south the military will focus on eliminating Hamas’ leadership.
Gallant’s document reiterates comments from officials that Hamas “will not” be in control of the Palestinian enclave after the war and that Israel will “reserve its operational freedom of action.” It said that Israeli civilians will not be in Gaza and that Palestinian “bodies” will be in charge.
“The entity controlling the territory will build on the capabilities of the existing administrative mechanism (civil committees) in Gaza — local non-hostile actors,” the document said.
Restoration of the strip, the document said, would be led by the U.S. in a multinational task force. Israel sees Egypt as a “major actor” in the post-war plan.
Israeli army movements in Gaza
Israeli army humvees and vehicles move along a dirt road in the Gaza Strip near a position along the border with southern Israel.