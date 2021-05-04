At least 23 dead after Mexico City metro overpass collapses

May 4, 2021, 5:07 AM UTC / Updated May 4, 2021, 8:34 AM UTC

A Mexico City metro train overpass collapsed onto a road on Monday night, killing at least 23 people, including children, authorities said. Dozens more were injured.

Photos and video from the scene showed train cars hanging from the crumbled overpass and rescue personnel searching and transporting people away from the scene on stretchers.

“A support beam gave way,” Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said at the scene. She said a beam collapsed just as the train passed over it. The accident occurred on the metro's Line 12 around 10:30 p.m. (11:30 p.m. ET).

The mayor told reporters at the site that 65 people have been taken to hospitals, and 7 are in a serious condition.

Sheinbaum earlier said that one of the victims was in a car underneath the collapsed metro overpass and he is alive at a hospital.

A crane is being used to hold up the train so rescue workers can continue to work, she said. Of the dead, some are minors, she said without specifying a number.

Sheinbaum also called for an investigation into the incident.

"If there's a need for an external investigation, there will be one," she added. "We will get to the truth and we will get justice."

The metro's Line 12 was built when now Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard was Mexico City's mayor, Associated Press reported.

"What happened today in the metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity with the victims and their families," Ebrard tweeted.

"Of course we need to investigate cause and determine responsibility. I reiterate to all authorities my complete willingness to contribute to everything necessary," he wrote.

A section of the overpass appeared to completely collapse, and another part was partially collapsed at an angle, photos and video showed. Video from Telemundo showed rescuers using ladders to reach train cars that hung from the overpass at a downward angle.