JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told NBC News his country is not heading toward civil war, a specter raised by Israel’s president amid the deep divisions and mass protests following new legislation that severely weakens the Supreme Court.

“There won’t be civil war, I guarantee you that,” Netanyahu said during an interview Monday. “When the dust settles, people will see this was necessary.”

In a wide-ranging interview one week after his law passed through parliament, Netanyahu also defended the presence of far-right ministers in his Cabinet after criticism from President Joe Biden and said a potential U.S.-brokered peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be “a pivot of history.”

Netanyahu has faced six months of unprecedented mass protests by demonstrators who believe that, by weakening the Supreme Court, he is removing one of the few checks on the government’s power and is endangering Israeli democracy.

The prime minister argues he is carefully rebalancing Israel’s three branches of government to move power away from unelected judges, who he says have taken too much authority for themselves, and back into the hands of elected politicians.

The argument has left Israel deeply divided, with President Isaac Herzog warning in March of the danger of “a real civil war.” A poll published last week by Israel’s Channel 13 found 56% of Israelis worried their country’s political crisis could escalate into civil war.

Netanyahu acknowledged the divisions but said he believed the recent legislation — which removes the court’s ability to strike down government actions as “unreasonable” — was “worth it.”

“I think people’s fears that have been stoked and whipped up, I think, will subside, and they’ll see that Israel is just as democratic as it was before and even more democratic,” he said.