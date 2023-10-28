Netanyahu says war has entered second phase as troops prepare for ‘long and difficult’ battle

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

TEL AVIV — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saturday of a long and difficult war ahead and said that the conflict had entered its “second stage” after ground troops entered Gaza in a dramatic expansion of fighting.

His words echoed those of some troops on the ground who tell NBC News that they are prepared for a fight that could last “months.”

In a televised address, Netanyahu told the nation that the war had entered a new phase, invoking Israel’s foundational conflict from the 1940s and saying that it was the country’s “second independence war.”

Amid a febrile atmosphere in Israel, with families of the 229 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack demanding their return, the prime minister said his goal remains to bring them home and defeat Hamas.

"This mission is not a simple or easy one," he said, hours after meeting some of the families he’s been criticized for not giving enough attention to. “It will be long and difficult. We are ready.”

The pressure to achieve both Hamas’ defeat and the hostages’ return, as well as scrutiny for the intelligence and security failures that led to the attack, have heaped pressure on Netanyahu. Many political analysts questioned whether it could mark the end of his career, and Saturday’s news conference was a rare occasion since the attack — and even before — when he took questions from the domestic Israeli media.

'Second stage of the war'

"This is the second stage of the war, whose objectives are clear: To destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and bring the hostages home,” he said.

The comments come the day after Israel launched on Gaza one of the most intense nighttime bombardments seen anywhere this century, military experts have said.