SEOUL — South Korean authorities are on alert after multiple projectiles were fired from North Korea's eastern coast, NBC has confirmed.
“We confirm that North Korea has launched several unidentified projectiles from Hodo Peninsula area within Southern Hamkyung Province at dawn on Wednesday,” a South Korean military official told NBC News.
The official told NBC News that the South Korean military is monitoring the situation for additional launches "while maintaining military readiness."
Two U.S. officials told NBC News that the projectiles were short-range missiles that did not pose a threat to the U.S. or its allies, but are still working to determine the type of the projectiles.
The White House is aware of the reports and is monitoring the situation, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.
Wednesday's launch comes almost a week after North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles from an area near Wonsan, also on the country's east coast.
A North Korean official told a U.S. National Security Council counterpart last week that working-level talks to revive denuclearization efforts with North Korea would start very soon, a senior U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.
The launches come after President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the end of June at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.