Russian defense minister makes rare visit to front line as forces close in on Bakhmut

Russia's defense minister made a rare visit to Ukraine, his ministry said Saturday, as his forces closed in on Bakhmut, the eastern city that has come to embody Kyiv’s resistance against Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Sergei Shoigu inspected troops at a forward command post in the eastern Donetsk region, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post, adding that Shoigu also presented several awards.

“There is still a lot of work ahead,” the ministry quoted Shoigu as saying to troops. “Good luck, wishing you success, and, of course, to come home alive.”

Shoigu, who has served as defense minister since 2012, has come under harsh criticism for his performance in the conflict from pro-war agitators.

But his visit — marking a rare appearance on the front line from a top Russian military chief — came as his forces appeared on the brink of capturing Bakhmut.

Russian artillery pounded the last routes out of the city on Friday, aiming to encircle it and secure Moscow's first major battlefield victory in nearly a year.