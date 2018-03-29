Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Russian ex-spy says he was on Kremlin 'hit list' along with poisoned Skripal

"Something is probably going to happen,'" Boris Karpichkov says his old friend told him. "It's very serious, and you are not alone."

by Richard Engel and Kennett Werner /  / Updated  / Source: Reuters
Police in protective clothing work near the spot where former double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found after being poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England.Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — The former Russian double agent got a terrifying message on his birthday: He was on a Kremlin hit list along with Sergei Skripal, another ex-spy who weeks later was poisoned with a nerve agent in a case Britain blames on Vladimir Putin's government.

"Be careful, look around, something is probably going to happen,'" the former agent, Boris Karpichkov, says an old friend told him on the telephone in mid-February. "It's very serious, and you are not alone."

Among the names on the list was that of Skripal, whom Karpichkov didn't know at the time but whose poisoning alongside his daughter, Yulia, on March 4 on British soil inflamed tensions between the Kremlin and the West and triggered international condemnation. The two are in a hospital in Britain, where Skripal is in critical condition. Yulia is "improving rapidly" and is no longer in critical condition, the hospital treating the pair said Thursday.

 Former Soviet double agent Boris Karpichkov. NBC News

Also on the Kremlin's list, he says, were several other ex-KGB agents, as well as Christopher Steele, author of a 35-page dossier alleging collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Bill Browder, the driving force behind a set of U.S. sanctions against Russian individuals known as the Magnitsky Act, was there as well, he adds.

FOR MORE, WATCH "NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT" ON NBC TONIGHT, AND SEE THE FULL REPORT ON "ON ASSIGNMENT WITH RICHARD ENGEL" ON MSNBC FRIDAY AT 9 P.M. ET

Karpichkov, 59, says that at first he thought the call was a joke rather than a threat — typically dark Russian humor. But Skripal's poisoning has put him on high alert. “Trademark FSB,” he says, referring to Russia’s security agency, the Federal Security Service, the successor to the Soviet-era KGB. NBC News interviewed Karpichkov over the weekend at a rented studio in London; he refused to say where he lives in the U.K.

Putin has denied Russian involvement in the Skripal case, calling the allegations “nonsense.”

What began as a spat between London and Moscow has snowballed into a chorus of international criticism of the Kremlin, with a series of governments ejecting dozens of Russian diplomats.

On Monday, the U.S. announced that it was expelling 60 Russians, which followed the U.K.'s decision to kick out 23. Russia’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Moscow would expel the same number of diplomats from each nation that has expelled Russian diplomats.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
 Boris Karpichkov's KGB identification. Courtesy of Boris Karpichkov

Karpichkov believes that the attack, if not directly approved by Putin, was at least authorized at the highest levels of the FSB. It was a “very planned, organized and performed operation,” he said.

The Skripals' poisoning, with the nerve agent Novichok, has sent chills through the large Russian expatriate community in the U.K. Defectors and Kremlin critics are particularly rattled.

'Definitely Russians' carried out U.K. nerve agent attack, says former KGB spy

02:03

Skripal isn’t the only former Russian spy to be poisoned in the U.K.: In November 2006, Alexander Litvinenko, an FSB officer-turned-dissident, died in a London hospital after drinking a cup of tea laced with polonium-210, a highly radioactive substance. An inquiry by British investigators concluded that his death was the work of the Russian state and was probably greenlighted by Putin himself.

Karpichkov was one of two former double agents who spoke with NBC News about their anxieties in the wake of the Skripal poisoning.

Victor Makarov, another former KGB agent, fears for his safety but lives in a much less guarded way than Karpichkov.

FROM MARCH 26: U.S. expels 60 Russian diplomats in response to attack on ex-Russian spy in Britain

01:54

He invited NBC News to his small apartment in a public housing block in the sleepy northern England town of Haltwhistle. He considers the watchful neighbors and tight-knit community his best defense against any attempt on his life by Russian agents.

“If any stranger appears, he will be immediately seen, believe me,” says the 63-year-old. “I have two people on my side: God and the local community.”

Makarov now lives a modest life on a state pension equivalent to around $1,124 per month, but once seemed destined for greater things. He overlapped with Putin at an academy for aspiring KGB agents, although he has no memory of the future Russian president, he says.

Upon graduating, Makarov worked as a Greek-to-Russian translator in Soviet intelligence. He grew disenchanted with Soviet foreign policy after the 1979 invasion of Afghanistan and repression in Poland.

“My defection was caused by the fact that I realized I was doing the wrong things, serving this regime,” he says.

 Victor Marakov in a naval uniform as a young man. Courtesy of Victor Makarov

He approached a British spy in Moscow through an intermediary and, over a two-year period, passed information to U.K. intelligence. Makarov was eventually caught, arrested and sentenced to 10 years in a forced labor camp. His sentence was cut in half after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and he was freed in February 1992.

After his release, Makarov approached a British official in Latvia, who facilitated his defection to the U.K.

Makarov, now a British citizen, believes that Putin, resentful toward the West for “being ignored,” simply wants to be reckoned with. He “adores brinkmanship and intimidation,” Makarov says.

“Brinkmanship is dangerous by definition."

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.