Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 30th)

U.S. Covid cases surging ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate, and tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hours.
Dec. 31, 2021 Read More
