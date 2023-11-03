IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 2nd)

    18:01
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 1st)

    20:57

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 31st)

    20:26

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 30th)

    18:38

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 27th)

    20:13

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 2nd)

18:01

Dozens of Palestinian Americans cross Rafah border out of Gaza as fighting continues; Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial; Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Nov. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 2nd)

    18:01
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 1st)

    20:57

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 31st)

    20:26

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 30th)

    18:38

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 27th)

    20:13
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All