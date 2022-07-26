102-year-old WWII veteran Romay Davis honored for breaking barriers

102-year-old Romay Davis served proudly in the 6888th Central Post Directory Battalion, the only all Black and all female battalion to serve in World War II. Serving in a segregated military, the battalion was often excluded from some facilities and faced open hostility from fellow soldiers. Now, Davis is being recognized for her service at Montgomery City Hall. She is the oldest living member of her battalion and is being celebrated for breaking barriers. Soon, Davis will be presented with the Congressional Gold Medal. July 26, 2022