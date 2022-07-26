IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    AG Garland says Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy will not impact Jan. 6 investigation

    07:36

  • AG Garland pressed on Trump and Jan. 6: ‘We pursue justice without fear or favor’

    01:09

  • ‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dead at 83

    01:20

  • Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

    02:37

  • Americans hurting from soaring inflation as Fed expected to raise rates again

    01:33

  • Ukraine says two Americans fighting killed in battle

    01:44

  • Pope Francis apologizes over abuse of Indigenous students at Canadian schools

    01:49

  • WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency as cases skyrocket

    02:01

  • Massive wildfire near Yosemite is most volatile this season

    02:38

  • Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms improve, according to doctor

    01:51

  • First-generation college graduate honors the sacrifices her parents made

    02:17

  • New exhibit opens to honor Americans that served in the Korean War

    02:28

  • Pope lands in Canada, apologizing for the church’s Indigenous abuse

    02:17

  • Demand for monkeypox vaccines rises as cases spread

    02:06

  • President Biden improving significantly from Covid

    02:08

  • Relief in sight for millions blanketed by heat wave

    02:15

  • California wildfire exploded overnight

    01:38

  • White House says President Biden improving from Covid

    01:03

  • Lawmakers working to raise pilot retirement age

    02:23

  • Vietnam War pen pals meet 50 years later

    02:09

Nightly News

102-year-old WWII veteran Romay Davis honored for breaking barriers

01:29

102-year-old Romay Davis served proudly in the 6888th Central Post Directory Battalion, the only all Black and all female battalion to serve in World War II. Serving in a segregated military, the battalion was often excluded from some facilities and faced open hostility from fellow soldiers. Now, Davis is being recognized for her service at Montgomery City Hall. She is the oldest living member of her battalion and is being celebrated for breaking barriers. Soon, Davis will be presented with the Congressional Gold Medal. July 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    AG Garland says Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy will not impact Jan. 6 investigation

    07:36

  • AG Garland pressed on Trump and Jan. 6: ‘We pursue justice without fear or favor’

    01:09

  • ‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dead at 83

    01:20

  • Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

    02:37

  • Americans hurting from soaring inflation as Fed expected to raise rates again

    01:33

  • Ukraine says two Americans fighting killed in battle

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All