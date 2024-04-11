IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
From the archives: 1995 ‘Nightly News’ coverage of verdict in O.J. Simpson trial
April 11, 202408:59

Nightly News

From the archives: 1995 ‘Nightly News’ coverage of verdict in O.J. Simpson trial

08:59

October 3, 1995: Watch NBC Nightly News coverage from the day O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend in a televised trial that gripped the nation.April 11, 2024

