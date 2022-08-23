IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

3 million under flood watch after deadly rainfall in Dallas

02:09

Dallas is facing its second worst flood in nearly a century, after the city experienced record rainfall. Nearly three million people remain under flood watch and at least one person has died. Meanwhile, further west, five million people are under heat alert.Aug. 23, 2022

