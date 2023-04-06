IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Tennessee GOP expels 2 Black Democratic legislators for anti-gun violence protests

  • Biden admin blames troubled Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump in new report

    02:06

  • U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan despite Chinese threats

    01:43

  • EPA addresses toxic plant emitting chemicals next to Louisiana elementary school

    02:42

  • Car payments soaring to record levels nationwide

    01:30

  • Abortion fight heats up across the country

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    A look at NBC News journalist David Bloom’s legacy 20 years later

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Tech exec Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

    01:43

  • Biden admin partnering with social media influencers to warn about fentanyl dangers

    02:31

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes powerful farewell speech

    01:24

  • ‘Tornado Alley’ storms becoming deadlier and more frequent

    01:49

  • Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan’s president despite China’s threats

    01:44

  • Trump responds to arraignment, slams DA and judge

    03:19

  • Severe storms devastate the Midwest and South

    01:29

  • AI’s growing presence on apps like Snapchat raises concerns for parents

    02:29

  • Nashville officers speak out after tragic elementary school shooting

    01:57

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in New York City

    05:36

  • What could Trump’s arraignment mean for his political future?

    02:14

  • Former chief of staff to ex-Maryland Governor dies after FBI shootout

    01:32

  • Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment

    03:50

  • NASA announces astronauts in Artemis II mission to orbit the moon

    01:36

Nightly News

A look at NBC News journalist David Bloom’s legacy 20 years later

03:24

NBC News journalist David Bloom died 20 years ago while reporting from Iraq due to a deep vein thrombosis. Now, David’s wife Melanie and his producer Paul Nassar sat down with Lester Holt to share more about his lasting legacy and to spread awareness about the condition that took his life.April 6, 2023

  • Biden admin blames troubled Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump in new report

    02:06

  • U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan despite Chinese threats

    01:43

  • EPA addresses toxic plant emitting chemicals next to Louisiana elementary school

    02:42

  • Car payments soaring to record levels nationwide

    01:30

  • Abortion fight heats up across the country

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    A look at NBC News journalist David Bloom’s legacy 20 years later

    03:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All