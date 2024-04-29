IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Country club’ politicians catering to ‘extremes,’ says independent Nebraska Senate candidate
April 29, 202405:43

  • Looming Israeli offensive increases pressure on Hamas to agree to cease-fire: Amb. Dennis Ross

    06:35
  • Now Playing

    ‘Country club’ politicians catering to ‘extremes,’ says independent Nebraska Senate candidate

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. concludes Putin likely didn’t order Navanly’s death but ‘not absolving’ him of responsibility

    01:56

  • Sen. Tim Kaine says he does ‘not think the National Guard is a solution’ to campus protests

    01:02

  • McConnell says federal abortion legislation in ‘any direction’ could not get enough Senate votes

    02:00

  • Sen. Kaine says Biden could hold up ‘model’ colleges to address campus protests

    01:47

  • McConnell doesn’t say whether he’ll vote for Trump: I said ‘I would support the nominee’

    01:13

  • McConnell says he stands by ‘everything’ he said after January 6th

    00:43

  • McConnell says Zelenskyy acknowledged GOP’s ‘big challenge’ on Ukraine aid during conversation

    00:35

  • ‘We preserve the historical record’: Kelly O’Donnell highlights importance of free press during WHCD

    02:21

  • Sen. Kaine says U.S. must help ‘Israel defend itself’ after calls to withhold aid: Full interview

    07:31

  • 'What protected me was the innocence of a child': Ruby Bridges reflects on 1960 school integration

    30:02

  • McConnell says the world is ‘more dangerous now than before World War II’: Full interview

    18:54

  • ‘History is sacred’: Ruby Bridges blasts attempts to 'cover up history' as her books are banned

    01:33

  • Tennessee governor signs bill allowing teachers to carry guns

    04:13

  • Biden talks to Howard Stern as campaign looks to reach voters

    04:45

  • Former Trump lawyer: Trump 'can't take the stand' in hush money case

    08:45

  • Trump says presidential immunity is 'imperative' as court adjourns

    05:36

  • McConnell says presidents should not be immune from criminal prosecution for things done in office

    01:44

  • Trump allies charged in Arizona electors scheme

    05:22

Meet the Press

‘Country club’ politicians catering to ‘extremes,’ says independent Nebraska Senate candidate

05:43

Independent candidate for Nebraska’s Senate seat Dan Osborn discusses why he is running for office. He joins Meet the Press NOW to talk about his approach on the campaign trail and the challenges of running against an incumbent.April 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Looming Israeli offensive increases pressure on Hamas to agree to cease-fire: Amb. Dennis Ross

    06:35
  • Now Playing

    ‘Country club’ politicians catering to ‘extremes,’ says independent Nebraska Senate candidate

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. concludes Putin likely didn’t order Navanly’s death but ‘not absolving’ him of responsibility

    01:56

  • Sen. Tim Kaine says he does ‘not think the National Guard is a solution’ to campus protests

    01:02

  • McConnell says federal abortion legislation in ‘any direction’ could not get enough Senate votes

    02:00

  • Sen. Kaine says Biden could hold up ‘model’ colleges to address campus protests

    01:47
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All