Airman who set himself on fire in front of Israel's embassy identified
Feb. 26, 202400:58

  • Honoring the long tradition of Black cowboys

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on laws that prevent social media sites from policing online content

  • Mystery over couple who disappeared on yacht in Caribbean

  • New treatment for food allergies shows promise

  • Growing pressure to reach budget deal before Friday

  • Manhattan DA asks for gag order on Trump in hush money case

Nightly News

Airman who set himself on fire in front of Israel's embassy identified

An active duty airman lit himself on fire in protest of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. He was identified as Aaron Bushnell, based in San Antonio, Texas. NBC's Courtney Kube reports.Feb. 26, 2024

