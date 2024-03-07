IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alabama legislature passes bill to protect IVF providers
March 7, 2024

Alabama legislature passes bill to protect IVF providers

01:58

The new legislation will protect clinics from lawsuits and prosecution involving damage or death of an embryo during IVF. The legislation comes in response to the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling equating frozen embryos with children. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.March 7, 2024

