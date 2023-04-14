IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway

Nightly News

Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway

Phantom of the Opera will take its final bow on Sunday after a 35-year Broadway run. Its legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber sat down with Lester Holt to talk about the iconic musical and his extraordinary career.April 14, 2023

