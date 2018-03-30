Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Arizona teachers protest for better pay and more money invested in schools

 

Arizona teachers are asking for a 20% pay increase and more funding for their classrooms, part of a nationwide movement of teachers calling for better compensation

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Boy in viral hug photo missing after family's SUV plunges off California cliff

Boy in viral hug photo missing after family SUV plunges off cliff

U.S. news
‘I am now comfortable saying this was a domestic terrorist’: Austin police chief on bomber
Video

‘I am now comfortable saying this was a domestic terrorist’: Austin police chief on bomber

U.S. news
FIU student who barely escaped bridge collapse files negligence lawsuit

Survivor of FIU bridge collapse sues

U.S. news
Texas bomb squad makes Easter egg hunt for visually impaired kids
Video

Texas bomb squad makes Easter egg hunt for visually impaired kids

U.S. news
Adnan Syed, subject of 'Serial' podcast, granted new trial by Maryland court

Adnan Syed, subject of 'Serial' podcast, granted new trial

U.S. news

World News

Investigators quietly probe allegations of Syrian war crimes

Vault protects smuggled photos documenting alleged Syrian war crimes

World
Russian ex-spy says he was on Kremlin 'hit list' along with poisoned Skripal

Russian ex-spy told he was on Kremlin 'hit list'

World
Lavrov lays out Russian response to U.S. diplomatic expulsions
Video

Lavrov lays out Russian response to U.S. diplomatic expulsions

World
Amal Clooney to represent Reuters reporters held in Myanmar

Amal Clooney to represent Reuters reporters held in Myanmar

World
Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro among Mexicans seeking answers in case of missing film students

Three film students go missing: Outraged Mexicans demand answers

Latino
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Air Force captain's childhood in Iraq influences her career

A childhood in Iraq influences military career

U.S. news

advertisement