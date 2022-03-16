IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    At least nine killed in crash involving New Mexico college golf team

Nightly News

At least nine killed in crash involving New Mexico college golf team

Authorities say a van for the University of the Southwest’s golf team was headed home from a Texas tournament when a pickup truck veered into their lane seconds before impact. Nine people were killed, including seven members of the team. March 16, 2022

