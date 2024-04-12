IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge rejects Hunter Biden's bid to dismiss the federal gun charges against him

Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial
April 12, 202402:09

  • School builds literacy skills by having students read to lambs

    01:40

  • Biden's message to Iran over potential strike on Israel: "Don't"

    01:14
  • Now Playing

    Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    CDC investigating botulism-like illnesses linked to Botox

    01:31

  • How O.J. Simpson's murder trial altered the legal landscape

    02:55

  • Small business owners forced to pay back IRS, after being misled by tax credit promoters

    03:15

  • Meta announces it is testing new tools to fight 'sextortion'

    02:00

  • NFL star Rashee Rice surrenders to police on eight felony charges

    01:18

  • Ralph Yarl, teen shot after ringing doorbell of wrong home, speaks out one year later

    02:18

  • Man on terror watchlist was released into the U.S. after crossing southern border, officials say

    02:52

  • Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud

    01:30

  • Biden places blame on Trump for abortion ban in Arizona

    01:52

  • O.J. Simpson, former NFL star whose trial captivated the country, dies of cancer at 76

    03:46

  • At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say

    01:15

  • Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far

    02:26

  • EPA requires municipalities to remove 'forever chemicals' from water systems

    01:00

  • Severe storms and tornadoes sweep through Gulf Coast as millions face flooding risk

    02:02

  • Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

    02:41

  • After mass shooting, Lewiston bowling alley is set to reopen

    02:12

  • Grand jury indicts former school administrator in shooting of teacher by 6-year-old

    01:38

Nightly News

Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial

02:09

Former president Trump said he will testify at the New York hush money trial and called the trial that begins on Monday "a scam." He is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. Mr. Trump also met at Mar-a-Lago with embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.April 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • School builds literacy skills by having students read to lambs

    01:40

  • Biden's message to Iran over potential strike on Israel: "Don't"

    01:14
  • Now Playing

    Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    CDC investigating botulism-like illnesses linked to Botox

    01:31

  • How O.J. Simpson's murder trial altered the legal landscape

    02:55

  • Small business owners forced to pay back IRS, after being misled by tax credit promoters

    03:15
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All