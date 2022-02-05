Athletes to watch at the Winter Olympics

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mikaela Shiffrin is on the brink of Olympic history at the Beijing Games03:04
Athletes to watch at the Winter Olympics02:05
Lester Holt talks to NBC’s primetime Olympics host Mike Tirico about gold medal contenders at the Beijing Games, including figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Shaun White.Feb. 5, 2022
