Aviation experts warn 5G may interfere with plane technology

A broad group of aviation experts warn new 5G cellular networks, which are set to go live next month, may interfere with a critical piece of technology used by pilots. The FAA issued a temporary order for pilots not to use altimeters for landing starting in January when aircraft are close to 5G cell sites. AT&T and Verizon say 5G has already rolled out in many countries without impacting aviation, and they will minimize energy at sites near airports.Dec. 16, 2021