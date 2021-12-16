Aviation experts warn 5G may interfere with plane technology
02:13
Share this -
copied
A broad group of aviation experts warn new 5G cellular networks, which are set to go live next month, may interfere with a critical piece of technology used by pilots. The FAA issued a temporary order for pilots not to use altimeters for landing starting in January when aircraft are close to 5G cell sites. AT&T and Verizon say 5G has already rolled out in many countries without impacting aviation, and they will minimize energy at sites near airports.Dec. 16, 2021
Massive storm pushing across the U.S. with rain, snow and powerful winds
03:22
Biden visits Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes
02:42
Americans urged to get booster amid growing concern of surge
02:09
Now Playing
Aviation experts warn 5G may interfere with plane technology
02:13
UP NEXT
New blood test could change the way cancer is detected
02:25
Go inside the real-life ‘Home Alone’ house for the holidays